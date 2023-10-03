Driver ejected following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the crash south of the village of Kirkfield occurred along Glenarm Road (County Road 8) around 2:40 p.m. Police say the lone male driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a Toronto hospital via an air ambulance.

Glenarm Road was closed between Elm Tree Road and Fenel Road for several hours as police investigated.

#CKLOPP are on scene for a serious single vehicle collision on Glenarm Rd (County Rd 8). The road is closed between Elm Tree Rd and Fenel Rd. The single occupant has been airlifted to a Toronto Area Trauma Centre. More updates will be provided when available. ^ln pic.twitter.com/we9heyAkwX — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 2, 2023

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video/dash camera footage of the area at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.