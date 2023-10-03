Menu

Driver ejected following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 11:14 am
The driver of this vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a crash on Glenarm Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Oct. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
The driver of this vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a crash on Glenarm Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Oct. 2, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the crash south of the village of Kirkfield occurred along Glenarm Road (County Road 8) around 2:40 p.m. Police say the lone male driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a Toronto hospital via an air ambulance.

Glenarm Road was closed between Elm Tree Road and Fenel Road for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video/dash camera footage of the area at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

CrashCity of Kawartha LakesRolloverCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPKirkfieldCounty Road 8Glenarm RoadGlenarm Road Crash
