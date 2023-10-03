SUV crashes into Lansdowne Street light pole in Peterborough

Peterborough police continue to investigate a single vehicle collision in the west end of the city on Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.
When crews arrived they found a SUV which had struck a pole in the centre median.
Trending Now
Injuries are unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.
Global News has reached out to police for more details.
More to come.
More on Canada
- Grizzly bear attacks a risk in wilderness but rare, experts say after Banff deaths
- Companies have been quick to pass higher costs on to customers, BoC finds
- Ex-RCMP official accused of leaking secrets acted with ‘authority,’ defence to argue
- Nova Scotia’s top doctor to hold media availability on respiratory illnesses
Comments