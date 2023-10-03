Menu

Traffic

SUV crashes into Lansdowne Street light pole in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 9:52 am
SUV crashes into light pole on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
Peterborough Police continue to investigate a single vehicle collision in the west end of the city on Tuesday morning.
Peterborough police continue to investigate a single vehicle collision in the west end of the city on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.

When crews arrived they found a SUV which had struck a pole in the centre median.

Injuries are unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.

Global News has reached out to police for more details.

More to come.

CrashPeterborough Police ServiceLansdowne Streetpeterborough crashPeterborough trafficLansdowne Street CrashSUV Into Pole
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

