SUV crashes into Lansdowne Street light pole in Peterborough

Peterborough police continue to investigate a single vehicle collision in the west end of the city on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.

When crews arrived they found a SUV which had struck a pole in the centre median.

Injuries are unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.

Global News has reached out to police for more details.

More to come.