Traffic

Driver charged after 70-year-old hit by pickup in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 8:09 am
NRP investigate stabbing at local campground View image in full screen
Niagara police say a man in his 70s was struck by a pickup truck and sent to hospital early on Oct. 3, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara police say a driver has been charged after a pedestrian was hit in St. Catharines, Ont., early Tuesday.

Investigators say a 70-year-old man was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck while crossing a street just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening at the time.

A 41-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., is facing a single charge for an unsafe turn.

The pedestrian remains in hospital as of Wednesday morning with serious injuries.

