Driver charged after 70-year-old hit by pickup in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police say a driver has been charged after a pedestrian was hit in St. Catharines, Ont., early Tuesday.
Investigators say a 70-year-old man was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck while crossing a street just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive.
He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening at the time.
A 41-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., is facing a single charge for an unsafe turn.
The pedestrian remains in hospital as of Wednesday morning with serious injuries.
