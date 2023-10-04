Driver charged after 70-year-old hit by pickup in St. Catharines, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police say a driver has been charged after a pedestrian was hit in St. Catharines, Ont., early Tuesday.

Investigators say a 70-year-old man was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck while crossing a street just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening at the time.

A 41-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., is facing a single charge for an unsafe turn.

The pedestrian remains in hospital as of Wednesday morning with serious injuries.