Man dead, another wounded after shooting in downtown Hamilton

A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Hamilton late Tuesday night.

Police say the 36-year-old local man was likely shot shortly before 11 p.m. as officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street South.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in an alley around the Durand neighbourhood.

He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say another man was reported to have checked into a hospital with a similar gunshot wound around the same time as the fatal shooting.

Detectives, who found multiple shell casings at the site, are treating the occurrences as “related” incidents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.