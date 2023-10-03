Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kelowna begins cleanup at rail trail homeless camp

By Doyle Potenteau & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 8:45 pm
The City of Kelowna initiated a clean-up of its only designated outdoor sheltering site on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna initiated a clean-up of its only designated outdoor sheltering site on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Kelowna initiated a cleanup at Kelowna’s homeless camp along the rail trail on Tuesday.

In an interview with Global News, the city said it was necessary as the site has grown substantially, along with potential fire risks.

On scene at the cleanup were many police officers, firefighters and bylaw officers. The camp, which has between 90 and 130 residents, is the city’s only designated temporary outdoor sheltering site.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homeless encampment cleanup best for residents, advocates say'
Winnipeg homeless encampment cleanup best for residents, advocates say

“As the camps themselves grow and grow and grow, the risk for fire and life safety actually exponentially increases,” said Kelowna bylaw services manager Kevin Mead.

Story continues below advertisement

During recent winters, local officials have warned those who shelter outside of tent fires as temperatures drop.

Mead said there have been occasions “when fires do happen in tents, and particularly tents that are grouped together, some real significant harm can come to people.”

On Tuesday, the city said it hauled away extraneous materials that weren’t needed or required.

“There’s a lot of clutter, so if they don’t keep it up, it’ll just be piles of bikes and whatnot,” said resident Norm Thomson.

Click to play video: 'Police & homelessness'
Police & homelessness

The camp is still open despite unfounded concerns from residents that the city was closing it. However, the ends of the camp were blocked to prevent the public from entering it during the cleanup.

Mead said he wasn’t sure where the miscommunication came from, “but the intent of the closure was really just to close this section of the Rail Trail while we’re conducting operations over the course of the next few days.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says some mattresses or other upholstered items are being removed because they are soiled and unsafe.

“Every reasonable effort is made to come to an agreement on what is a belonging, per se,” said Mead, “or what is really something that doesn’t belong from a health and safety perspective.”

Trending Now

Still, the cleanup is causing some concern for the camp’s residents, with some telling Global News they fear they’ll lose their belongings.

Click to play video: 'Homelessness a complex issue: Saskatoon police'
Homelessness a complex issue: Saskatoon police

“We have a bed. They deem that unnecessary because they say it’s a household thing,” resident Debbie Houghtaling said.

“So I think it’s ludicrous. They are deciding what we can and can’t have to survive out here.”

The city says the cleanup is expected to last up to three days, and that once it’s done, there will be some new rules that camp residents will have to abide by.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes keeping tents from joining together, with tents having to be spaced out at least 10 feet apart. Also, tarps will only be allowed in some instances.

Mead said the new rules will prevent possible fires from “jumping from tent to tent to tent, where, as you can see right now, it’s relatively compressed.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria councillors call for more interim shelter spaces'
Victoria councillors call for more interim shelter spaces
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices