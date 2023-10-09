October 14 – Kidde

October is Fire Prevention Month. A time when local fire departments and fire safety partners promote safety awareness. To help you feel more confident and prepared in the event of an emergency… Join Daryl Hooke and Fire Safety Educator, Stephanie Berzinski, from Kidde this Saturday at noon, on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts. Topics include smoke alarm safety tips, escape plans, and how to identify fire hazards in your home. Kidde. The power to protect.

Founded by Walter Kidde, a pioneer in early smoke detection and fire suppression, Kidde is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fire safety products. Each day, we work to expand upon our legacy of innovation, providing advanced solutions to protect people and property from fire and related hazards.

fire-extinguishers-being-manufactured

THE START OF A SAFER WORLD

In 1917, Walter Kidde founded the Walter Kidde Company, which produced the first integrated smoke detection and carbon dioxide extinguishing system for use on board ships. This invention marked just one of many firsts that would help make the world a safer place to live and define a 100-year history of industry leadership.

Today, Kidde products are found in homes and businesses around the globe. Our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors help prevent injuries and minimize damage by alerting people to dangers earlier. Our wide range of fire extinguishers equips people to stop the spread of fires before they cause catastrophes. Our escape ladders and other safety accessories bring peace of mind to homeowners. And our key security solutions provide convenience and safety in countless applications.

These provide just a high-level overview of our commitment to producing the technology that saves lives.

CARING BEYOND PRODUCTS

While we’re a leading manufacturer of fire safety products, there’s more to safety than equipment and technology. From collaboration with builders and dealers to community initiatives to partnerships with non-profits, Kidde is committed to working together to create a safer world.

Understanding that the most valuable tool in keeping people safe is knowledge, we share our expertise and resources. This includes equipping fire and life safety professionals with lesson plans and other tools to educate and inform people about fire safety. We also provide our customers with the latest in state fire- and carbon monoxide-related laws and legislation, as well as tips for making their homes and businesses as safe as possible.

At Kidde, we are a world leader in our industry. And we recognize that with leadership comes a responsibility to the communities we serve. That’s why we actively give back through charitable programs and partnerships. In fact, each year, Kidde donates more than 100,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and fire extinguishers to fire departments and non-profit organizations across the country.