Woman fatally hit by pickup truck in Kelowna intersection, coroner investigating

A woman who was hit by a pickup truck in Kelowna, B.C., last week has died from her injuries and the matter has been turned over to B.C.’s Coroners Service.

The Coroners Service confirmed Monday that it was notified of the death and would be investigating.

More information, however, was not made available.

Last week, Kelowna RCMP said the fatal crash occurred in the 1100 block of Sutherland Avenue, between Capri Street and Gordon Drive, around 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 29, and it involved a red Dodge truck.

Police say they interviewed witnesses at the scene, “however, there is still a possibility that there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.”

RCMP did not release any information on the woman, whom they described only as elderly.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the RCMP, or who possesses dashcam footage that could help police, is asked to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58406.