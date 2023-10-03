TTC driver’s viral TikTok videos capture attention of Canadian rapper Drake

A TTC driver from Paris, Ont., recently captured the attention of Canadian rapper Drake after his cover of “Jungle”, Drake’s 2015 hit, went viral in a video posted to TikTok.

“I don’t do the 52 often. But when I do, I like to sing this to start the day and think that I’m passing through the place that Drake is talking about,” driver Jon Pooley captioned the video, which was filmed on an empty bus.

He had been preparing to drive along the 52 Lawrence West route.

Drake posted the video on an Instagram story for his 143 million followers with the caption “Dialed in.”

“It was pretty wild,” said Pooley.

About a year ago, the father of three recalled suffering with his mental health. His wife suggested he get help.

“I was just thinking that I wasn’t living up to my full potential … I wasn’t feeling like myself,” Pooley said.

After speaking with a professional, Pooley said he began to slowly feel better.

“One of the takeaways was kind of incorporating the things that I’m passionate about in my everyday life, so having a family, hanging with friends and singing.”

Pooley remixed a popular song by Usher and posted it on Tik Tok. “I was pretty proud … and it got some attention and then from there it just kind of snowballed,” he said.

In several of his videos, shot on subway platforms and empty buses, Pooley switches up the lyrics so that they reference the TTC.

“Just reloaded your Presto, green light means that it worked, if you got a transfer, show it to me first, take a look out the window and watch the six go by and when it’s your stop just ring the bell and we’ll say goodbye,” sings Pooley to the popular “Let Me Love You” by Mario.

“If you take my bus, you know you, never worry about expensive fuel, you just take a seat and let me do what I’ve been trained every day, in any weather, rain or shine, spring or the winter, day or night, if you’re never far I can always be where you are,” he continues in that same video.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said, in an email statement, “The TTC has 16,000 dedicated employees, most with hidden skills and talents extending beyond their day jobs. It’s awesome to see them receive this kind of recognition – and it doesn’t get much bigger than Drake!”

Drake has shows planned in Toronto later this week at Scotiabank Arena. Pooley said he’s available should he get a call to join him on stage.

“I’m just a huge advocate of speaking to somebody, just talking to somebody, because it really helped put things in perspective and I realize that I’m doing pretty well in life … I have a lot to be grateful for.”