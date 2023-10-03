Menu

Politics

BC Ferries to be fined for missed sailings due to crew shortages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 3:24 pm
BC Ferries confirms that a motor vehicle accident that impacted an employee is behind the crew shortage that resulted in two cancelled sailings on the Sunshine Coast on Mon. Sept. 4, 2023.
BC Ferries confirms that a motor vehicle accident that impacted an employee is behind the crew shortage that resulted in two cancelled sailings on the Sunshine Coast on Mon. Sept. 4, 2023. Twitter/BC Ferries
The B.C. government has announced it will be fining BC Ferries for sailings missed due to crew shortages.

The move was announced during Question Period in the B.C. legislature Tuesday morning.

The penalties will be established in the spring before next summer’s busy sailing season.

It was not revealed how much those penalties will be.

Staffing shortages playing major role in BC Ferries cancellations

BC Ferries has been battling crew shortages for months, with some sailings cancelled due to lack of available staff.

In August, it was revealed that about four in 10 cancelled sailings last fiscal year were the result of the ferry service’s staffing woes, according to a company report.

The report found about 1,100 of more than 2,800 cancellations from April 2022 to March 2023 were due to crew shortages. That figure was more than double the 522 crew-related cancellations in the previous fiscal year, and just 25 crew-related cancellations in the 2020 fiscal year.

-with files from Simon Little

 

