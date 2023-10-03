Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate collision involving pedestrian in south Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 10:58 am
The area of 17 Street and 19 Avenue was closed Tuesday morning as Edmonton police investigated a collision involving a pedestrian. View image in full screen
The area of 17 Street and 19 Avenue was closed Tuesday morning as Edmonton police investigated a collision involving a pedestrian. Global 1 News Helicopter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Police have yet to release details about what happened or if anyone was injured but said officers were investigating in the area of 17th Street and 19th Avenue.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police said 19th Avenue was closed in all directions while 17th Street southbound was closed between 23rd Avenue and 19th Avenue. Northbound 17th Street was also closed from Anthony Henday Drive to 19th Avenue.

A Global News crew saw paramedics and firefighters at the scene as well.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP on pedestrian safety'
Alberta RCMP on pedestrian safety
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceCollisionEPSTrafficEdmonton TrafficPedestrian Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices