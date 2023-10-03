Police investigate collision involving pedestrian in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Police have yet to release details about what happened or if anyone was injured but said officers were investigating in the area of 17th Street and 19th Avenue.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police said 19th Avenue was closed in all directions while 17th Street southbound was closed between 23rd Avenue and 19th Avenue. Northbound 17th Street was also closed from Anthony Henday Drive to 19th Avenue.

A Global News crew saw paramedics and firefighters at the scene as well.

More to come…