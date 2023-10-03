Menu

Share

Crime

150 teens involved in fights at Caledonia Fairgrounds over the weekend: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 11:58 am
In a release, police say officers were dispatched to the Caledonia Fairgrounds on Caithness Street at around 8 p.m. on Friday night after a large altercation was called in.
In a release, police say officers were dispatched to the Caledonia Fairgrounds on Caithness Street at around 8 p.m. on Friday night after a large altercation was called in. Don Mitchell / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County say dozens of teens were gathered as fights occurred at the Caledonia Fair over the weekend.

In a release, police say officers were dispatched to the Caledonia Fairgrounds on Caithness Street at around 8 p.m. on Friday after a large altercation was called in.

A resident told police a number of fights had broken out among the around 150 teens who were at the fair.

A police spokesperson told Global News the fighting was still ongoing as officers arrived.

Police say officers were called in from the Norfolk and Brant County OPP detachments as well as the OPP emergency response team to help break things up.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fights but one person was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say a 16-year-old was charged with public intoxication.

They are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

