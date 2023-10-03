Menu

Crime

Driver found asleep in his car in northwest of Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 3, 2023 11:40 am
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
For the second time in as many days, Guelph police say a man was found asleep behind the wheel of a car.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police said they were called to Riverview Drive and Wolseley Road.

They say they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

When he was woken up, investigators said the man took his foot off the brake, which caused the vehicle to roll forward before he was able to put it in park.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the man’s lap and a trained officer later confirmed he was impaired.

A search of the car also led to officers finding a baggie of suspected fentanyl.

A 38-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and will appear in court on Oct 24.

Story continues below advertisement

His licence was also suspended for three months and his vehicle was seized for a week.

