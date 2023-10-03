Driver found asleep in his car in northwest of Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, Guelph police say a man was found asleep behind the wheel of a car.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police said they were called to Riverview Drive and Wolseley Road.

They say they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

When he was woken up, investigators said the man took his foot off the brake, which caused the vehicle to roll forward before he was able to put it in park.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the man’s lap and a trained officer later confirmed he was impaired.

A search of the car also led to officers finding a baggie of suspected fentanyl.

A 38-year-old man from Guelph has been charged and will appear in court on Oct 24.

His licence was also suspended for three months and his vehicle was seized for a week.