Man sent to hospital after attack near Power Centre in Burlington: police

Police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked at the Burlington Power Centre early Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was discovered just before 3 a.m. in the plaza at Brant Street and North Service Road by a passerby, according to investigators.

It’s believed the assault is connected to some sort of altercation that happened between 1 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are seeking help from the public and are reviewing nearby video surveillance.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.