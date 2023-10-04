Man sent to hospital after attack near Power Centre in Burlington: police

Police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked at the Burlington Power Centre early Tuesday.
The 38-year-old was discovered just before 3 a.m. in the plaza at Brant Street and North Service Road by a passerby, according to investigators.
It’s believed the assault is connected to some sort of altercation that happened between 1 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Detectives are seeking help from the public and are reviewing nearby video surveillance.
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments