Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital after attack near Power Centre in Burlington: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 11:50 am
Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Tuesday in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Tuesday in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked at the Burlington Power Centre early Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was discovered just before 3 a.m. in the plaza at Brant Street and North Service Road by a passerby, according to investigators.

It’s believed the assault is connected to some sort of altercation that happened between 1 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are seeking help from the public and are reviewing nearby video surveillance.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Search and Rescue underway for 87-year-old boater'
Search and Rescue underway for 87-year-old boater
Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices