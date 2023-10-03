Menu

Canada

Who will replace Rota? MPs set to vote on new House Speaker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 7:31 am
A rare event in Canada’s history is set to unfold on Tuesday as members of Parliament elect a new House of Commons Speaker.

Anthony Rota stepped down from the role a week ago amid international controversy over his actions during a recent visit by Ukraine’s president.

Rota invited a veteran who served in a Nazi unit in the Second World War to the House of Commons chamber, and asked parliamentarians and dignitaries to applaud the man as a hero.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Rota’s Nazi tribute a ‘mistake’ and a ‘horrendous violation’ of memory of Holocaust victims'
Trudeau calls Rota’s Nazi tribute a ‘mistake’ and a ‘horrendous violation’ of memory of Holocaust victims
A handful of Conservative, Liberal and NDP MPs, along with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, have announced their interest in taking on the role.

Those who are in the running will have the chance to deliver a short speech to fellow MPs before they vote anonymously on a ranked ballot.

Experts say this is one for the history books, because it’s happening mid-session rather than after a federal election _ something that’s only happened twice before.

UkraineCanada NewsHouse of Commonscanada ukraineAnthony RotaYaroslav HunkaHouse of Commons SpeakerHunkaspeaker resignsRota resignationhouse of common speaker voteNAzi unit veterannew house speakerRota controversy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

