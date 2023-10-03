Edmonton Oilers scored three in the third to win in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

Despite being outshot 32-14, the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 4-1 pre-season win Monday night in Seattle.

Xavier Bourgault opened the scoring 6:38 into the game, whacking in a rebound of a Ben Gleason shot off the rush. The Kraken tied it when Kailer Yamamoto tapped in a loose puck in the crease on the power play.

The Oilers were badly outplayed in the second period, but Jack Campbell held them in the game, making 12 saves.

Connor McDavid fired a low shot past Philipp Grubauer early in the third. Later, just as an Oilers power play expired, Philip Broberg sent a sharp backhand pass to Bourgault, who zipped home his second of the night.

Jack Campbell was strong all night in the Oilers net. Halfway through the third, he manifested a stretching glove save on Jared McCann.

Mattias Janmark scored a late empty netter.

Gleason had two assists and was +4. Campbell made 31 saves.

The Oilers continue the pre-season at home Wednesday against Calgary (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).