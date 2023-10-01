Edmonton Oilers suffer 5-2 loss in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Brock Boeser had four assists as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in pre-season action Saturday night.

The Oilers took the lead late in the first when Adam Erne found a loose puck in front, spun, and fired the puck past Thatcher Demko.

Quinn Hughes scored twice 1:53 apart in the second. He batted an aerial pass from Phillip Di Giuseppe past Stuart Skinner, then tallied on a backhand to make it 2-1 Canucks.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a two-man advantage 40 seconds into the third. Elias Pettersson added another power play goal less than five minutes later. Di Giuseppe tipped a shot past Skinner with Raphael Lavoie replying 26 seconds later for the Oilers.

The Oilers, playing without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, were 0/4 on the power play.

The Oilers will play in Seattle on Monday (Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).