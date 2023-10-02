Menu

Politics

Parti Quebecois wins tight byelection in Quebec City’s Jean-Talon riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 9:22 pm
The Parti Quebecois has won the hotly contested byelection in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon.

The sovereigntist party will add a fourth member to its team at the provincial legislature in the process, capturing a riding held by the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec.

Pascal Paradis of the PQ was ahead by more than 2,300 votes over Coalition candidate Marie-Anik Shoiry with just under half of the polls reporting.

The PQ has never won the riding, a former stronghold for the Quebec Liberal party, which held it for 54 years before the Coalition party won a byelection in 2019.

The PQ has seen a reversal in its fortunes in recent months, polling second to the Coalition Avenir Quebec provincewide.

With the loss, the Coalition Avenir Quebec has 89 seats in the 125-seat legislature, followed by the Liberals at 19, Quebec solidaire with 12 and the PQ with four, along with one Independent member.

