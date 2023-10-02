Menu

Canada

Search ongoing in Campbell River for 2 men, both missing for years

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 7:49 pm
Crime Stoppers: Jordan Holling
WATCH: Jordan Holling's mother wakes up every morning to a real life nightmare. What happened to the 17-year-old from Campbell River? – Mar 29, 2019
A group of volunteers in Campbell River, B.C., spent Monday searching rough terrain for two missing men.

Jordan Holling was 17 years old when he went missing in October 2017.

He left his friend’s house with the intent of walking back home but he never showed up.

In 2019, Holling’s mother Andrea said Jordan went to a friend’s house on Oct. 16 after working a shift at A&W. He was then supposed to go to his mother’s house but never made it. He was last seen on Highway 19 around 2 a.m.

Holling is described as five-feet-11-inches tall with a lean build.

“It’s overwhelming to me,” Jordan’s father Morgan said Monday of the search efforts.

“Actually I don’t have the words to describe all the volunteer groups that have been helping out the individual volunteers, the non-profit organizations. It’s been tremendous that we’ve done a lot the past few months. I can’t thank everybody enough for all their help.”

Jordan said they want answers and they want closure for their family.

“Every area we clear is one step closer as far as I see to getting the answers we’re looking for.”

Volunteers were also out looking for Kelly McLeod, who has been missing since 2019.

He was unhoused at the time of his disappearance and was 51 years old.

His sister Loral told Global News Kelly could always be seen riding his bike around collecting bottles.

“That was his thing, riding his bike with his trailer, collecting bottles,” she said. “A lot of people saved bottles for him, businesses. That was sort of his job. You know, give them a purpose sort of. Right. And then just one day he was gone.”

McLeod is described as five-feet-five-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two cases are not connected but volunteers are hoping to find any information about either of the two men.

More on BC
missing menCampbell River BcJordan HollingCampbell River searchKelly McLeodMissing Campbell RiverMissing in Campbell River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

