Manitoba Tories say economic growth, lower taxes are key parts of election platform

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime in her final announcement before Tuesday’s election.

Stefanson held a news conference at her party’s campaign headquarters surrounded by many Tory candidates.

She says the Tory plan to phase out the payroll tax on employers would help the economy, and promises to hire more health-care workers and increase addiction treatment would help the health system.

She accused the NDP of being opposed to mining and in favour of tax hikes — things NDP Leader Wab Kinew has repeatedly denied.

It was Stefanson’s first press conference in Winnipeg in 10 days, as she has been travelling to rural areas, including Dauphin, where the Tories are trying to retain seats.

Polls open tomorrow at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.