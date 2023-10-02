SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories say economic growth, lower taxes are key parts of election platform

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 5:43 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime in her final announcement before Tuesday's election. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime in her final announcement before Tuesday's election.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson reiterated promises to cut taxes, spend new money on health care and tackle crime in her final announcement before Tuesday’s election.

Stefanson held a news conference at her party’s campaign headquarters surrounded by many Tory candidates.

She says the Tory plan to phase out the payroll tax on employers would help the economy, and promises to hire more health-care workers and increase addiction treatment would help the health system.

She accused the NDP of being opposed to mining and in favour of tax hikes — things NDP Leader Wab Kinew has repeatedly denied.

Trending Now

It was Stefanson’s first press conference in Winnipeg in 10 days, as she has been travelling to rural areas, including Dauphin, where the Tories are trying to retain seats.

Polls open tomorrow at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Politics
ManitobawinnipegpoliticsElectionManitoba ElectionPCpromises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices