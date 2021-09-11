The Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (BCTFD) is here! You can make a difference and help the needs of the hungry in our Province by donating food and financial support during this year's food drive -- September 11-25, 2021. All donations will go directly to local food banks. All interested individuals, community groups, religious organizations, businesses and others are invited to participate. For the first time this year, Save-On-Foods has partnered with the BCTFD! During the food drive, you can easily donate at any of the 120 Save-On-Foods stores throughout the province. Or, donate online at http://www.bctfooddrive.org/donate/ Thank you for supporting BCs Local Food Banks! Your donation will help feed the hungry in your community.