Asian Persuasion All Stars Fundraiser for Elimin8hate

The Asian Persuasion All Stars headline a special fundraiser with musical guests, China Syndrome, Norine Braun and Alice Fraser, Swimming Hammers, and the Hathaway Brothers. Proceeds go to Elimin8Hate. The Asian Persuasion All Stars is a Vancouver supergroup comprised of award-winning musicians: Tony Lee (Eddy D and The Sexbombs), Tim Chan (China Syndrome), Eric Lowe (The VanRays), Mike Chang (China Syndrome), Brooke Fujiyama (The Shit Talkers, Swimming Hammers), Felix Fung (Sunday Morning), Greg Hathaway (Roots Roundup, The Hathaway Brothers), Tamla Mah and Gabe Ng (Abel Collective), Brian Minato (Slip~Ons, Sarah McLachlan), Ashton Sweet (Balkan Shmalkan), Kevin Tang (Camaro 67), Ron Yamauchi (Kele Fleming), and Norine Braun (Norine Braun). Elimin8Hate (E8) is the advocacy arm of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival. E8 strives to interrupt, dismantle and eliminate anti-Asian racism at the individual, institutional and systemic level by providing anti-Asian racism learning opportunities, creating multimedia projects, and offering safe and inclusive ways to participate in initiatives aimed at disrupting oppressive systems and attitudes.