Virtual
Oct 1, 2020 - Mar 1, 2021 1:00 AM

North Van City Mosaic

Where
Online - 1178 Welch street, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
The North Van City Mosaic is a community public art project developed by the members of the Mayor’s Healthiest Small City Social Resiliency Collective and facilitated by local visual artist Sandrine Pelissier and expressive art therapist Sophie Babeanu. We invite anyone who lives, works, or plays in the City of North Vancouver to contribute to… Full details 

Website
https://northvancitymosaic.ca/
Contact
sandrinepelissier@gmail.com 6047814606 (Sandrine Pelissier)
The North Van City Mosaic is a community public art project developed by the members of the Mayor’s Healthiest Small City Social Resiliency Collective and facilitated by local visual artist Sandrine Pelissier and expressive art therapist Sophie Babeanu. We invite anyone who lives, works, or plays in the City of North Vancouver to contribute to an online digital mosaic. Submit an image of a drawing, painting, print or photograph, along with an optional description, to represent your experience living in the time of COVID-19!