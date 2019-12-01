630 CHED – Just for Laughs – Danny Bhoy

630 CHED is proud to sponsor Scottish Comic superstar, Danny Bhoy's Age of Fools tour coming to the Winspear Centre on Sunday, December 1st at 8:00pm!

Don’t miss your chance to see this internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic with his unique brand of observational storytelling as he explores life in a new era. Tickets go on-sale for Danny Bhoy's Age of Fools this Friday, August 23 at 10 AM.

Edmonton, AB • Winspear Centre

Sunday, December 1 • 8:00 PM

Tickets: $42.50 & $49.50

(taxes included + facility & service charges)

Tickets on sale:

In person: Winspear Centre box office

By phone: 780-428-1414 or 1-800-563-5081

Online: www.winspearcentre.com