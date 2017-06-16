Search for missing plane continues in B.C. interior

Volunteers with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association have joined a host of armed forces pilots and crews in the search for a single engine plane and the people on board; the pilot Alex Simons and his passenger, Sydney Robillard, both 21.

The pair were en route from Lethbridge to Kamloops when they stopped in Cranbrook to refuel on June 8th. They haven’t been seen since.

The search area includes the Rocky Mountains; tough terrain to look for a missing plane.