NB April 6 2017 2:09pm 01:57 Loading... Feed NS, Sobeys team up to donate surplus food to those in need Feed Nova Scotia and Sobeys have teamed up to donate surplus food to those in need. Global’s Natasha Pace reports. Feed NS, Sobeys team up to donate surplus food to those in need <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3361626/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3361626/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3361626/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/669/283/sobeys_new_848x480_915530307895.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?