Global News at 6 New Brunswick August 15 2020 5:12pm 01:40 New Brunswickers celebrate national Acadian Day amid COVID-19 New Bruinswickers have adapted celebrations of Acadian Day to suit the ongoing pandemic. Travis Fortnum has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7278581/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7278581/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?