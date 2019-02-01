Global News at 6 Halifax February 1 2019 5:00pm 01:00 N.S. woman accused of shooting at officers elects to stand trial Fri, Feb 1: A Nova Scotia woman who allegedly fired an airsoft gun at first responders and threatened to kill them has elected a judge and jury trial. Callum Smith has more. Bail hearing waived, jury trial elected for woman accused of shooting airsoft gun at police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4917109/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4917109/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?