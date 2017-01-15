Global News at 6 Montreal
January 15 2017 6:04pm
Tobacco-free week kicks off in Quebec

Fourteen Quebecers die every day from lung cancer caused by smoking, according to the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health. But as Felicia Parrillo reports, the organization is hoping to change that.

