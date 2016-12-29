Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 29 2016 3:14pm
02:07

Loading...

5 players suspended after line brawl between Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks

National Lacrosse League suspends five players after line brawl in Christmas Showdown game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home