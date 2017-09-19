2 dead, 5 injured after multi-vehicle crash south of Keswick, Ont.

York Regional Police are investigating the cause of a six-vehicle crash near Georgina that left two people dead and five people injured.

Police said emergency crews were called to Ravenshoe Road east of Woodbine Avenue after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a collision.

York Paramedics said two people died at the scene. A person was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and four people assessed at the scene were set to be taken to local hospital for treatment.

4 people (minor injuries) taken to Southlake Hospital via @YorkParamedics bus from Ravenshoe Rd crash. 2 others pronounced dead, 1 critical. pic.twitter.com/w7HHjQhqFI — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 19, 2017

The major collision unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Police closed part of Ravenshoe Road as officers collected evidence.

ROAD CLOSURE: Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue closed for a serious 6 vehicle collision. Expect delays and avaoid the area if possible — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 19, 2017