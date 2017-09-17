TIFF 2017: ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ wins top prize

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival announced its list of award winners on Sunday, with director Martin Mcdonagh taking the top prize for his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The devastating dark comedy about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the top honour.

The first runner-up was I, Tonya,” a mockumentary-style black comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding.

READ MORE: TIFF CEO Piers Handling announces 2018 festival as his last

The People’s Choice honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year’s winner was La La Land, which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations earlier this year.

TIFF’s CEO and Director Piers Handling and Artistic Director Cameron Bailey presented the awards at the closing ceremony at TIFF Bell Lightbox Sunday afternoon.

Full list of winners below:

IWC Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Short Film: Marc-Antoine Lemire for Pre-Drink.

Marc-Antoine Lemire for Pre-Drink. IWC Short Cuts Award for Best Short FIlm: Niki Lindroth von Bahr for The Burden (Min Börda).

Niki Lindroth von Bahr for The Burden (Min Börda). City of Toronto Award for Best Canadian First Feature FIlm: Wayne Wapeemukwa for Luk’ Luk’l.

Wayne Wapeemukwa for Luk’ Luk’l. Canada Goose Award for Best Canadian Feature FIlm: Robin Aubert for Les Affamés.

Robin Aubert for Les Affamés. International Federation of Film Critics – Discovery programme: Sadaf Foroughi for Ava.

Sadaf Foroughi for Ava. International Federation of Film Critics – Special Presentations: Manuel Martín Cuenca for The Motive (El Autor).

Manuel Martín Cuenca for The Motive (El Autor). Netpac Award: Huang Hsin-Yao for The Great Buddha+.

Huang Hsin-Yao for The Great Buddha+. Toronto Platform Prize: Warwick Thornton for Sweet Country.

Warwick Thornton for Sweet Country. The Grolsch People’s Choice Award: Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: Joseph Kahn for Bodied.

Joseph Kahn for Bodied. The Grolsch People’s Choice Documentary Award: Agnès Varda and JR for Faces Places.

A free screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will take place at Roy Thomson Hall tonight at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 4 p.m.

Handling announced earlier this year that the 2018 festival will be his last after 23 years at its helm.

—With files from The Canadian Press