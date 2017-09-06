Crime
September 6, 2017 8:46 am

Thieves steal ATM from Shoppers Drug Mart in Lake Bonnavista smash and grab

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a smash and grab robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the 700 block of Lake Bonnavista Drive S.E. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating after thieves were able to steal an ATM from inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in the community of Lake Bonnavista on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the business in the 700 block of Lake Bonnavista Drive S.E. at around 3:10 a.m.

Investigators said it appeared the culprits used a white truck to ram into the building and then loaded the ATM into the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News

Global News