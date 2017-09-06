Thieves steal ATM from Shoppers Drug Mart in Lake Bonnavista smash and grab
A A
Calgary police are investigating after thieves were able to steal an ATM from inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in the community of Lake Bonnavista on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the business in the 700 block of Lake Bonnavista Drive S.E. at around 3:10 a.m.
Investigators said it appeared the culprits used a white truck to ram into the building and then loaded the ATM into the back of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.