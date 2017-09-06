Thieves steal ATM from Shoppers Drug Mart in Lake Bonnavista smash and grab

Calgary police are investigating after thieves were able to steal an ATM from inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in the community of Lake Bonnavista on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the business in the 700 block of Lake Bonnavista Drive S.E. at around 3:10 a.m.

Investigators said it appeared the culprits used a white truck to ram into the building and then loaded the ATM into the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.