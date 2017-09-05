Driver killed in eastern Alberta highway crash

One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Alberta on Monday.

RCMP said the collision happened west of Sibbald, Alta., in the westbound lanes of Highway 9.

Investigators believe a car crossed over the centre line, colliding with a semi-trailer.

The driver of the car was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer wasn’t injured.

The hamlet of Sibbald is located about 325 kilometres east of Calgary.