Waterton Lakes National Park issues closures due to Kenow Mountain fire

Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta issued multiple area closures as of Sunday afternoon due to “extreme fire hazard” near the popular tourist destination.

“The Kenow Mountain fire, immediately to the west of Waterton Lakes National Park in southeast British Columbia, is now on the park boundary at Sage Pass and South Kootenay Pass,” Parks Canada said in a Sept. 3 update.

The organization said there are three helicopters, resources on the ground and more coming to actively manage the fire. There was no evacuation alert in place as of Monday afternoon.

“Parks Canada first spotted the fire from the air when it was five hectares in size on Aug. 30 in the Kishinena Creek area of British Columbia’s Flathead Valley,” reads the alert. “The fire has since grown to approximately 4,000 hectares.”

The park said public use of national park lands down valley from Sage and South Kootenay Passes was closed earlier Sunday with the closure of the Red Rock Parkway, Crandell Mountain Campground and all trails in that portion of the park.

The following is a list of areas closed to traffic and travel until further notice:

• All off-trail hiking/scrambling/climbing in Waterton Lakes National Park

• All of Red Rock Parkway

• Crandell campground

• All backcountry campgrounds

• Any visitor use of Cameron Lake (though Akamina Parkway and the Cameron day-use area are open).

All hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park are also closed, except the following:

• Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail

• Linnet Lake Trail

• Bear’s Hump Trail

• Bertha Falls/Bertha Lake Trail

• Lakeshore Trail

• Horseshoe Basin/Oil Basin Loop Trail

• Wishbone Trail

• Vimy Trail

• Crypt Lake/Hell Roaring Falls Trail