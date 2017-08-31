Controversy over Waterton’s new visitor centre garners attention from Ottawa

Ottawa has taken notice of public opposition to the location for a new visitor centre at Waterton Lakes National Park.

On Thursday, the environment minister’s parliamentary secretary, Jonathan Wilkinson, visited the town site where Save the Waterton Field representatives made their pitch for a reversal on the Parks Canada plan.

“At the end of the day, we have to make a decision and that decision needs to be based on science, evidence, data and making a determination about what is in the best interest of the national park,” Wilkinson said.

“On the basis of doing a thorough assessment, we will make the announcement about whatever way we choose to go.”

The controversy started around two years ago over Parks Canada’s plan to build a new visitor centre in the middle of the town site, which would include relocating an existing playground and spray park.

“We are not against the facility; it sounds lovely,” visitor Helen Meed said. “It’s the location, location, location. There are so many other locations.

“Why take something that’s already built and move it elsewhere?”

Many have also expressed concerns about traffic congestion, parking, environmental protection and public safety.

Save the Waterton Field supporters held a “Party in the Park” at Waterton Field Thursday morning, reiterating their concerns. They are hoping to see the decision reversed.

“It’s awesome that they are listening to us, they’re hearing our concerns and that they are showing that they care about what we think and what we want,” visitor Rachael Nelson said.