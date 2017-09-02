Opposing downtown protest spurs warning from U.S. Consulate in Calgary

It was a rally that caught the attention of the U.S. Consulate in Calgary.

The Calgary Anti-Fascist Action planned to confront members of the Guardians of Alberta, a group that broke off from the World Coalition Against Islam, on Satruday afternoon.

According to social media posts, the Guardians of Alberta were intending to protest against Motion M-103: a parliamentary measure against Islamophobia which was passed last spring.

READ MORE: Protesters from opposing groups face off at Calgary City Hall

The consulate advised employees to avoid the city hall area during the noon hour.

Several dozen Anti-Fascist Action supporters showed up on Saturday, as did around 35 police officers, but no one from the far-right group.

“A lot of the groups that have been coming out have essentially died down,” said Axmeg Brazzar with Calgary Anti-Fascist Action.

While the anti-fascist group was relieved with the no-show of their adversaries, organizers insist the public needs to be wary of their racist messages, especially given what has happened in the U.S. this summer.

READ MORE: Car plows through protesters at Charlottesville white nationalist rally, leaving 1 dead, 34 injured

“I think there have been people who have felt this way and they feel a little more emboldened to come out. They almost feel like they’ve been given a hall pass to go out and say these things because they feel justified in doing so,” Brazzar said.

But the antifa (anti-facist) movement has been criticized in the wake of the Charlottesville protests. Many white nationalists from those rallies claimed it was antifa groups that led the protests to turn violent.

President Donald Trump blamed the violence on “many sides.”

Calgary Anti-Fascist Action maintains they are peacefully using their free speech to counter racist free speech.

“Trump adds to it and he might not understand it entirely, but he doesn’t want to lose support that he has. It’s essentially just politics,” said Brazzar.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence in Calgary as anti-Islam group clashes with opposition Sunday

Premier Rachel Notley commented on the issue the Premier’s Pride Brunch for Camp fYrefly in Calgary Saturday morning.

“These kinds of protests are deeply disappointing and without question we need to redouble our efforts the work that our government is doing to promote inclusion to promote respect and to promote diversity.

She says consultations are underway to develop new provincial anti-racism initiatives.

“That’s why I’ve asked our minister of education, David Eggen, to engage with people across the province about how we can do better on this and we won’t stop doing that work because the issue is never over,” she said.