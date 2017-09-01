Western Family pineapple chunks recalled in B.C. and Alberta due to Hepatitis A

Health authorities in B.C. and Alberta have recalled Western Family’s ready-to-go pineapple chunks due to Hepatitis A.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the cups were produced on Aug. 11 and sent to 38 Save-On-Foods stores across the province, the centre said in a news release on Friday.

The cups in B.C. and Alberta had a best-before date of August 19.

The BCCDC says other products may be affected too.

“Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that affects the liver,” read part of the release from the centre.

According to Alberta Health Services, no illnesses have been reported in that province and the risk of infection is considered to be low.

A Hep A vaccine can prevent an infection if it’s given within 14 days after exposure.

According to the BCCDC, the disease can be life-threatening for the elderly or people who have chronic liver disease.

Symptoms can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure.

Those symptoms can include yellow eyes or skin, fever, nausea, stomach ache or loss of appetite.

In B.C., you can have a free Hep A vaccine at stores including PriceSmart Foods, Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and Urban Fare.

Consumers who have frozen the product should discard it, according to Alberta Health Services.

The affected products were sold in the following stores in B.C.:

Save-on-Foods, 300 – 32700 S. Fraser Way (West Oaks Mall), Abbotsford , V2T 4M5

, V2T 4M5 Save-on-Foods, 2388 Whatcom Road, Abbotsford , V3G 0C1

, V3G 0C1 Save-on-Foods, 3433 North Road, Burnaby , V3J 0A9

, V3J 0A9 Save-on-Foods, 4469 Kingsway (Old Orchard Shopping Mall), Burnaby, V5H 1Z9

V5H 1Z9 PriceSmart Foods, 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby , V5H 4L9

, V5H 4L9 Save-on-Foods, 200 – 7155 Kingsway, Burnaby , V5E 2V1

, V5E 2V1 Save-on-Foods, 4399 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby , V5C 3Y7

, V5C 3Y7 Save-on-Foods, 46020 Yale Road (Salish Plaza), Chilliwack , V2P 7V2

, V2P 7V2 Save-on-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack , V2R 0M4

, V2R 0M4 Save-on-Foods, 2991 Lougheed Highway (Pinetree Village), Coquitlam , V3B 6J6

, V3B 6J6 Save-on-Foods, 7015 – 120th Street (Scottsdale Centre), Delta , V4E 2A9

, V4E 2A9 Save-on-Foods, 181 Trans-Canada Highway, Duncan , V9L 3P8

, V9L 3P8 Save-on-Foods, 10345 100th Street, Fort St. John , V1J 3Z2

, V1J 3Z2 Overwaitea, 1020 10th Avenue South, PO Box 409, Golden , V0A 1H0

, V0A 1H0 Save-on-Foods, #9 – 2101 E. Trans Canada Hwy, Kamloops , V2C 4A6

, V2C 4A6 Save-on-Foods, 200-450 Lansdowne Street, Kamloops , V2C 1Y3

, V2C 1Y3 Save-on-Foods, #10 – 301 Highway 33 W., Kelowna , V1X 1X8

, V1X 1X8 Save-on-Foods, 20151 Fraser Highway, Langley , V3A 4E4

, V3A 4E4 Save-on-Foods, 8840 – 210 Street, Langley , V1M 2Y2

, V1M 2Y2 Save-on-Foods, #1 – 20255 – 64th Avenue, Langley , V2Y 1M9

, V2Y 1M9 Save-on-Foods, 23981 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge , V4R 1W1

, V4R 1W1 Save-on-Foods, #116 – 1700 Garcia Street, PO Box 144, Merritt , V1K 1B8

, V1K 1B8 Save-on-Foods, 400 – 32555 London Avenue, Mission , V2V 6M7

, V2V 6M7 Save-on-Foods, #600 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue (Park & Tilford Gardens), North Vancouver , V7J 3S8

, V7J 3S8 Save-on-Foods, #161 – 2111 Main Street (Cherry Lane Shopping Centre), Penticton , V2A 6W6

, V2A 6W6 Save-on-Foods, 5232 Domano Blvd, Prince George , V2N 4A1

, V2N 4A1 Save-on-Foods, 100, 1600 – 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza), Prince George , V2L 3X3

, V2L 3X3 Save-on-Foods, 555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall), Prince George , V2M 3C6

, V2M 3C6 Save-on-Foods, 3885 W. Austin Road, Prince George , V2K 2H7

, V2K 2H7 Save-on-Foods, 555 Victoria Road, PO Box 512, Revelstoke , V0E 2S0

, V0E 2S0 PriceSmart Foods, 8200 Ackroyd Road, Richmond , V6X 1B5

, V6X 1B5 Save-on-Foods, 3000 – 11666 Steveston Hwy, Richmond , V7A 5J3

, V7A 5J3 Save-on-Foods, 2345 Beacon Avenue, Sidney , V8L 1W9

, V8L 1W9 Overwaitea, 113 Red Cedar Drive, PO Box 790, Sparwood , V0B 2G0

, V0B 2G0 Save-on-Foods, 1301 Pemberton (Chieftain Mall), Squamish , V8B 0A1

, V8B 0A1 Save-on-Foods, 10312 King George Boulevard, Surrey , V3T 2W5

, V3T 2W5 Save-on-Foods, 4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall), Terrace , V8G 1R5

, V8G 1R5 Save-on-Foods, #255 – 2306 Highway 6, Vernon, V1T 7E3

The affected products were sold in the following Save-On-Foods stores in Alberta: