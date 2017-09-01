Western Family pineapple chunks recalled in B.C. and Alberta due to Hepatitis A
Health authorities in B.C. and Alberta have recalled Western Family’s ready-to-go pineapple chunks due to Hepatitis A.
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the cups were produced on Aug. 11 and sent to 38 Save-On-Foods stores across the province, the centre said in a news release on Friday.
The cups in B.C. and Alberta had a best-before date of August 19.
The BCCDC says other products may be affected too.
READ MORE: Hot weather believed to be responsible for rise in shellfish-related illness
“Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that affects the liver,” read part of the release from the centre.
According to Alberta Health Services, no illnesses have been reported in that province and the risk of infection is considered to be low.
A Hep A vaccine can prevent an infection if it’s given within 14 days after exposure.
According to the BCCDC, the disease can be life-threatening for the elderly or people who have chronic liver disease.
Symptoms can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure.
Those symptoms can include yellow eyes or skin, fever, nausea, stomach ache or loss of appetite.
In B.C., you can have a free Hep A vaccine at stores including PriceSmart Foods, Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and Urban Fare.
Consumers who have frozen the product should discard it, according to Alberta Health Services.
The affected products were sold in the following stores in B.C.:
- Save-on-Foods, 300 – 32700 S. Fraser Way (West Oaks Mall), Abbotsford, V2T 4M5
- Save-on-Foods, 2388 Whatcom Road, Abbotsford, V3G 0C1
- Save-on-Foods, 3433 North Road, Burnaby, V3J 0A9
- Save-on-Foods, 4469 Kingsway (Old Orchard Shopping Mall), Burnaby, V5H 1Z9
- PriceSmart Foods, 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby, V5H 4L9
- Save-on-Foods, 200 – 7155 Kingsway, Burnaby, V5E 2V1
- Save-on-Foods, 4399 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, V5C 3Y7
- Save-on-Foods, 46020 Yale Road (Salish Plaza), Chilliwack, V2P 7V2
- Save-on-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack, V2R 0M4
- Save-on-Foods, 2991 Lougheed Highway (Pinetree Village), Coquitlam, V3B 6J6
- Save-on-Foods, 7015 – 120th Street (Scottsdale Centre), Delta, V4E 2A9
- Save-on-Foods, 181 Trans-Canada Highway, Duncan, V9L 3P8
- Save-on-Foods, 10345 100th Street, Fort St. John, V1J 3Z2
- Overwaitea, 1020 10th Avenue South, PO Box 409, Golden, V0A 1H0
- Save-on-Foods, #9 – 2101 E. Trans Canada Hwy, Kamloops, V2C 4A6
- Save-on-Foods, 200-450 Lansdowne Street, Kamloops, V2C 1Y3
- Save-on-Foods, #10 – 301 Highway 33 W., Kelowna, V1X 1X8
- Save-on-Foods, 20151 Fraser Highway, Langley, V3A 4E4
- Save-on-Foods, 8840 – 210 Street, Langley, V1M 2Y2
- Save-on-Foods, #1 – 20255 – 64th Avenue, Langley, V2Y 1M9
- Save-on-Foods, 23981 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge, V4R 1W1
- Save-on-Foods, #116 – 1700 Garcia Street, PO Box 144, Merritt, V1K 1B8
- Save-on-Foods, 400 – 32555 London Avenue, Mission, V2V 6M7
- Save-on-Foods, #600 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue (Park & Tilford Gardens), North Vancouver, V7J 3S8
- Save-on-Foods, #161 – 2111 Main Street (Cherry Lane Shopping Centre), Penticton, V2A 6W6
- Save-on-Foods, 5232 Domano Blvd, Prince George, V2N 4A1
- Save-on-Foods, 100, 1600 – 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza), Prince George, V2L 3X3
- Save-on-Foods, 555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall), Prince George, V2M 3C6
- Save-on-Foods, 3885 W. Austin Road, Prince George, V2K 2H7
- Save-on-Foods, 555 Victoria Road, PO Box 512, Revelstoke, V0E 2S0
- PriceSmart Foods, 8200 Ackroyd Road, Richmond, V6X 1B5
- Save-on-Foods, 3000 – 11666 Steveston Hwy, Richmond, V7A 5J3
- Save-on-Foods, 2345 Beacon Avenue, Sidney, V8L 1W9
- Overwaitea, 113 Red Cedar Drive, PO Box 790, Sparwood, V0B 2G0
- Save-on-Foods, 1301 Pemberton (Chieftain Mall), Squamish, V8B 0A1
- Save-on-Foods, 10312 King George Boulevard, Surrey, V3T 2W5
- Save-on-Foods, 4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall), Terrace, V8G 1R5
- Save-on-Foods, #255 – 2306 Highway 6, Vernon, V1T 7E3
The affected products were sold in the following Save-On-Foods stores in Alberta:
- 401 Highlands Blvd West AB Lethbridge T1J 4W8
- 155 Walden Gate S.E. AB Calgary T2X 0R2
- 360 Mayfield Common N.W. AB Edmonton T5P 4B3
- 8124 – 112th Avenue AB Edmonton T5B 4W4
- 1120-91 Street SW AB Edmonton T6X 0P2
- 11180 Ellerslie Road SW AB Edmonton T6W 1A2
- 2390 – 24th Street NW AB Edmonton T6T 0G9
- 9510-160 Ave NW AB Edmonton T5Z 3R7
- 10368 78th Avenue Northwest AB Edmonton T6E 6T2
- 6260 – 199 Street NW AB Edmonton T5T 2K4
- Suite 100-121 Century Crossing AB Spruce Grove T7X 0C8
- 740 St. Albert Trail AB St. Albert T8N 7H5
- #500 – 140 St. Albert Trail AB St. Albert T8N 7C8
- 81 Fir Street AB Sherwood Park T8A 6H8
- 60 Broadway Boulevard AB Sherwood Park T8H 2A2
- #10 – 4005 Clover Bar Road AB Sherwood Park T8H 0M4
- 10819 – 106th Avenue AB Grande Prairie T8V 7X1
- #106 – 100 Riverstone Ridge AB Fort McMurray T9K 1S6
- 131 Signal Road AB Fort McMurray T9H 4N6
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.