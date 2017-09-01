Syrian refugee helps young immigrant musicians in Calgary

Akram Sabhan is doing a lot of new things these days – on Friday that included giving pinball a shot.

“This is the first time,” Sabhan said. “And I’m really excited to try it.”

It’s not something he grew up with in Syria, leaving that war-torn country to come to Canada as a refugee.

“It’s very bad there now,” Sabhan said.

He’s been doing a lot of volunteer work since he arrived in Calgary, helping set up for a Labour Day weekend event that combines live music with a pinball tournament.

Sabhan’s giving event organizer Graham Mackenzie a hand, the men having met when Sabhan was a student in one of Mackenzie’s English classes.

They’re teaming up on the event to raise money to support young immgrants making music in Calgary.

“We’re trying to create a bridge for everyone to come together,” Mackenzie said. “Because with everything that’s happening that’s so divisive with race right now, to be together and share together is a key thing.”

Sabhan feels it’s a great chance to give back.

“Lots of people, they gave me help when I came to Canada,” he said. “So, so I want to now help those young people. It’s very important.”

The pinball tournament starts Saturday at the Atlantic Trap and Gill Pub in Calgary, with bands providing a soundtrack as the pinball continues on Sunday.

