Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Treaty 7 chiefs address ‘misconceptions’ about Calgary’s Bowfort Towers

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the Treaty 7 chiefs have released a statement meant to clear up what they call “misunderstandings” about the Bowfort Towers public artwork at the new Bowfort Road and Trans-Canada Highway interchange.

“The city’s statements may have left the impression that this was meant to be ‘Indigenous’ or ‘Indigenous-inspired’ art,” the mayor and Treaty 7 chiefs said in the statement released Thursday.

“This was never meant to be an Indigenous art work, nor inspired by Indigenous themes.”

When the art project was first unveiled, the city said the towers align with Blackfoot cultural symbolism, including the “four seasons, four elements and four human stages.”

The mayor and Treaty 7 chiefs said Thursday the city asked artist Del Geist to seek the expertise of a traditional Treaty 7 knowledge keeper because of the “significance of the land.”

The knowledge keeper advised the New York-based artist on Indigenous archeology, symbolism and sacred sites.

“Some have interpreted the piece as traditional burial scaffolding used by Indigenous people in this area. That was not the intent of the artist and the traditional knowledge keeper did not identify that interpretation when the design was reviewed.”

Nenshi and the Treaty 7 chiefs say in their statement that the $500,000 Bowfort Towers amounts to just 0.7 per cent of the total cost of the interchange.

They said the city is required to hear bids from artists from around the world on all projects over $75,000.

The statement said the city has been training local artists on how to submit successful bids through its public art program and has set up a committee to explore the idea of “sharing more Indigenous public art in Calgary.”

“The arts can help to strengthen the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people,” it said.