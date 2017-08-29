Suspect in violent domestic assault surrenders to Calgary police
A man wanted in connection with a violent domestic assault two weeks ago has surrendered to police.
Junius Omarr Golar, 37, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.
On Aug. 22, police issued warrants for his arrest and asked for public help to find him, saying they were worried for his well-being along with the safety of his partner.
At the time, police said he “sustained an injury that would have required medical attention.”
Police said Tuesday he was in good condition when he surrendered Monday afternoon.
READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspect after girlfriend tries to jump from truck, gets run over
With files from News Talk 770’s Alyssa Julie
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.