August 29, 2017 5:54 pm
Updated: August 29, 2017 5:55 pm

Suspect in violent domestic assault surrenders to Calgary police

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Junius Omarr Golar, 37, is charged in connection with a violent domestic assault in Calgary on Aug. 15, 2017.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
A man wanted in connection with a violent domestic assault two weeks ago has surrendered to police.

Junius Omarr Golar, 37, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

On Aug. 22, police issued warrants for his arrest and asked for public help to find him, saying they were worried for his well-being along with the safety of his partner.

At the time, police said he “sustained an injury that would have required medical attention.”

Police said Tuesday he was in good condition when he surrendered Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspect after girlfriend tries to jump from truck, gets run over

With files from News Talk 770’s Alyssa Julie

