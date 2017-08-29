Hearing underway for mentally ill Nova Scotia man who killed his mother, grandparents

A discretionary hearing for a mentally ill Nova Scotia man who killed his mother and two grandparents is underway in Halifax.

Codey Reginald Hennigar was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside a home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

READ MORE: Codey Hennigar found not responsible in murders of mother, grandparents

Hennigar, who is in his early 30s, was tried on three counts of second-degree murder.

In January, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Judge Patrick Murray agreed with the defence and Crown that Hennigar, who had previously admitted to the killings, was not responsible for his actions because of his schizophrenia.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2 counts of murder after house fire outside Halifax

At the time, Crown attorney Mark Heerema said the victims died of a combination of blunt-force injuries to the head and smoke inhalation, and that at least one of the victims was still alive when the fire was set.

Hennigar currently gets passes for escorted trips outside of the East Coast Forensic Hospital in the Halifax area, and the hearing today is to determine if he should get more freedom.