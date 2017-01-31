Codey Hennigar found not responsible in murders of mother, grandparents

A mentally ill Nova Scotia man has been declared not criminally responsible for murdering his mother and two of his grandparents.

Codey Reginald Hennigar appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax today for the judge’s decision in his second-degree murder trial.

Hennigar was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his 54-year-old mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside his home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

On Tuesday, Judge Patrick Murray agreed with the defence and Crown that Hennigar was not responsible for his actions because of his schizophrenia.

The judge ordered the 32-year-old man to be held at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., where a criminal code review board will determine if and when he can be released.

Crown attorney Mark Heerema says the victims died of a combination of blunt-force injuries to the head and smoke inhalation.