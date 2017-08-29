2 drivers charged with impaired driving by Battlefords RCMP

Battlefords RCMP have charged two people with impaired driving in separate incidents.

The first occurred on the morning of Aug. 26 when police received a call of a possible impaired driver entering North Battleford.

READ MORE: 382 impaired driving charges laid in Saskatchewan during July

Officers located the vehicle and checked the driver for impairment.

She was charged with impaired driving and being over .08.

The second incident happened early in the afternoon of Aug. 27 when a vehicle rolled on Highway 4 in the RM of Battle River.

READ MORE: MADD Canada roadside memorial to honour Van de Vorst family

Two passengers were treated at the scene and then taken to Battleford Union Hospital. One had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving while over .08 causing bodily harm, and is being held in custody pending a court appearance.