MADD Canada roadside memorial to honour Van de Vorst family

The first roadside memorial in Saskatchewan for victims of impaired driving will honour the memory of the Van de Vorst family.

Jordan Van de Vorst, 34, his wife Chandra, 33, and their two children, Kamryn, 5, and Miguire, 2, died in January 2016 after they were hit by a drunk driver.

The roadside memorial will be installed on the eastbound and westbound sides of Highway 11 near Wanuskewin Road.

It will show the family’s name and MADD Canada’s red ribbon as a symbol of remembrance and reminder to the public about the dangers of impaired driving.

MADD Canada said the memorial roadside sign is a “powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving.”

The Van de Vorst family, MADD Canada, and special guests will take part in the memorial unveiling, which takes place Tuesday at 2 p.m.

MADD Canada is also working with the Van de Vorst family and Allan Kerpan, whose daughter Danille was killed by a drunk driver, for the installation of a stone monument bearing the names of those lost to impaired drivers.

The monument would be installed in a public place in Saskatoon.

