Cajun Navy says shots fired at them in Houston

Houston authorities say they have not received any reports of gunshots being fired at a group of volunteers known as the Cajun Navy, despite a spokesman for the group saying shots were fired.

The Cajun Navy is a group of volunteers that formed in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. They have dispatched people to help during Harvey.

Clyde Cain of the Louisiana Cajun Navy’s says on the group’s Facebook page Monday night that he wasn’t sure if looters fired at the rescuers or fired up into the air. He says no one was hurt.

The Houston Emergency Operations center says it checked with police, who said they had not received any reports of shots being fired at the Cajun Navy.

Cain described a chaotic scene out on the floodwaters. He says some people are posing as rescuers and are robbing people. He says the Cajun Navy is being very careful when they approach stores that may be the target of looters.