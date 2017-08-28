Lethbridge police release photo of suspect sought in robbery

Lethbridge police have released a surveillance photo in the hopes of identifying a suspect in a robbery earlier this month.

On Aug. 18, at around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Gas King in the 2600 block of 16 Avenue S.

Investigators said a man entered the store with a weapon and demanded cash before fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as being 30 to 35 years old, about 6’0″ tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes with white laces and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.