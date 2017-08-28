Man stabbed in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough
A 28-year-old man is in hospital after an alleged armed assault near the intersection of Saint-Christophe Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the victim had a conflict with at least two other people and was stabbed in the lower body at around 3:15 a.m. Monday.
Couture added the event “is related to drug matters.”
The suspect fled the scene.
