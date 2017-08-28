Crime
August 28, 2017 6:09 am
Updated: August 28, 2017 6:11 am

Man stabbed in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 28-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the lower body in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, Monday, August 28, 2017.

A 28-year-old man is in hospital after an alleged armed assault near the intersection of Saint-Christophe Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the victim had a conflict with at least two other people and was stabbed in the lower body at around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Couture added the event “is related to drug matters.”

The suspect fled the scene.

 

