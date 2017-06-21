41-year-old man hospitalized after Ville-Marie shooting

A 41-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the Ville-Marie borough on Tuesday night.

The victim called 911 after fleeing the scene of the shooting to ask emergency services where the nearest hospital was.

Montreal police found him at the corner of Ontario and Bercy streets around 10:50 p.m.

“The victim is known to police and we have no suspects,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

“We don’t have a crime scene because the victim is not co-operating.”

He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.