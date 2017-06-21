Crime
June 21, 2017 7:55 am

18-year-old man hospitalized after backyard shooting in Saint-Michel

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Montreal police search for clues after a Saint-Michel shooting victim checked himself into Montreal hospital Wednesday morning. File photo, June 21, 2017.

Staff / Global News
Montreal police say an 18-year-old gunshot victim checked himself into hospital just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The victim made his way to a Montreal hospital with a friend after being shot in the lower body.

Police say the incident appears to have happened in the backyard of a residence in the Saint-Michel borough.

“He’s unknown to police and he is being unco-operative with investigators,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

“Officers are searching the area near Charland and Sackville streets for a crime scene.”

