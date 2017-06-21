18-year-old man hospitalized after backyard shooting in Saint-Michel
Montreal police say an 18-year-old gunshot victim checked himself into hospital just after midnight on Wednesday morning.
The victim made his way to a Montreal hospital with a friend after being shot in the lower body.
Police say the incident appears to have happened in the backyard of a residence in the Saint-Michel borough.
“He’s unknown to police and he is being unco-operative with investigators,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.
“Officers are searching the area near Charland and Sackville streets for a crime scene.”
