18-year-old man hospitalized after backyard shooting in Saint-Michel

Montreal police say an 18-year-old gunshot victim checked himself into hospital just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The victim made his way to a Montreal hospital with a friend after being shot in the lower body.

Police say the incident appears to have happened in the backyard of a residence in the Saint-Michel borough.

“He’s unknown to police and he is being unco-operative with investigators,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.