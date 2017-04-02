Police investigate stabbing in Saint-Michel

A man in his 20s is in hospital after he was stabbed in broad daylight in Montreal’s Saint-Michel borough on Sunday.

Police received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting an armed assault at the corner of Saint-Michel Boulevard and de Louvain Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, an argument between the suspect and the victim led to the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Couture said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.