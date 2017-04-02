Crime
April 2, 2017 6:45 pm
Updated: April 2, 2017 6:50 pm

Police investigate stabbing in Saint-Michel

By Web producer  Global News

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Saint-Michel Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2017.

Staff/Global News
A man in his 20s is in hospital after he was stabbed in broad daylight in Montreal’s Saint-Michel borough on Sunday.

Police received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting an armed assault at the corner of Saint-Michel Boulevard and de Louvain Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, an argument between the suspect and the victim led to the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Couture said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

